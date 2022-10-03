Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Down 13.4% in September

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $723,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth about $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

EDAP stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 61,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,954. The company has a market capitalization of $271.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Edap Tms will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Saturday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

