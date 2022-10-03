Eden Market Capitalization Achieves $339,086.34 (EDN)

Eden (EDN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Eden has a market capitalization of $339,086.34 and approximately $93.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Eden has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Eden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Eden

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io.

Buying and Selling Eden

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

