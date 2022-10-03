Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Short Interest Up 12.9% in September

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPCGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the August 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

EPC stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.97. The company had a trading volume of 286,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,316. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.38. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.00%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,153,000 after acquiring an additional 252,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,856,000 after acquiring an additional 53,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

