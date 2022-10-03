Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Short Interest Up 12.9% in September

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the August 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

EPC stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.97. The company had a trading volume of 286,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,316. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.38. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.00%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,153,000 after acquiring an additional 252,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,856,000 after acquiring an additional 53,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

