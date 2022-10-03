Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Short Interest Up 16.4% in September

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the August 31st total of 114,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.15. The company had a trading volume of 19,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,779. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.66. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $142.20 and a 12-month high of $244.80.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.36). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

