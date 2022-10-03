Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EMR traded up $2.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.54. 2,949,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.49. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

