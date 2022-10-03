EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in September

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,395,400 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 1,612,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

EML Payments Trading Down 15.7 %

EMCHF stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $0.51. 186,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,220. EML Payments has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

Get EML Payments alerts:

About EML Payments

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

EML Payments Limited provides payment solutions platform in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift and Incentives, and Digital Payments. The General Purpose Reloadable segment offers reloadable cards to various industries, such as government, salary packaging, gaming, and digital banking.

Receive News & Ratings for EML Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EML Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.