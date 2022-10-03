Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) PT Lowered to €21.80 at Societe Generale

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Societe Generale from €25.00 ($25.51) to €21.80 ($22.24) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Endesa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ELEZF opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46. Endesa has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $23.35.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

