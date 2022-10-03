Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) PT Lowered to €21.80 at Societe Generale

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Societe Generale from €25.00 ($25.51) to €21.80 ($22.24) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Endesa Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ELEZF opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46. Endesa has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $23.35.
About Endesa
