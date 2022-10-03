Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Up 12.1%

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 12.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 15,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 877,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NRGV shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Energy Vault to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Energy Vault to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Vault has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Energy Vault Trading Up 12.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Piconi purchased 9,400 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $49,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,327,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,030,813.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Piconi acquired 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $49,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,327,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,030,813.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $78,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,672,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,953.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Vault

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Vault by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth about $147,000. 29.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

Featured Stories

