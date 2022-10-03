Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 25,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 313,489 shares.The stock last traded at $17.83 and had previously closed at $17.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Enerpac Tool Group

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

In other news, EVP Markus Limberger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $48,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,087,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,698,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,254,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter worth $627,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

Further Reading

