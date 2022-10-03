Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) were up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$29.37 and last traded at C$29.27. Approximately 63,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 108,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENGH shares. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. CIBC cut shares of Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Enghouse Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Enghouse Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enghouse Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$40.10.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.83. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Enghouse Systems Dividend Announcement

About Enghouse Systems

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.36%.

(Get Rating)

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.