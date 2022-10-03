Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Trading 0.9% Higher

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.49. 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 1,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.
Enterprise Diversified Trading Up 0.9 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79.
Enterprise Diversified Company Profile
Enterprise Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Internet, asset management, real estate, and other businesses in the United States and Canada. The company operates four segments: Asset Management Operations, Real Estate Operations, Internet Operations, and Other Operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enterprise Diversified (SYTE)
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.