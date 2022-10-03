Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,700 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 617,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $44.69. The company had a trading volume of 97,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,745. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.13. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $123.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EFSC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,277,000 after buying an additional 152,937 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 927,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,889 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

