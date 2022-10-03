Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Short Interest Update

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Entrée Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ERLFF traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.65. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,699. Entrée Resources has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a market cap of $127.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

