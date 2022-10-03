EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Raised to “Overweight” at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.85.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $111.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.37. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $2,135,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.