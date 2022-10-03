Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 3rd (AZN, BRCK, CYTK, EDV, FERG, GSK, HFG, ITCI, MEX, PHX)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 3rd:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on the stock.

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a £114 ($137.75) price target on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on the stock.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

