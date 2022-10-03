Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 3rd (AZN, BRCK, CYTK, EDV, FERG, GSK, HFG, ITCI, MEX, PHX)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 3rd:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on the stock.

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a £114 ($137.75) price target on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on the stock.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

