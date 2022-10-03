Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $168.57 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00014262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $168.57 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,527.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00275454 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00140364 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.64 or 0.00720204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.84 or 0.00592634 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 60,529,485 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org/en. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

