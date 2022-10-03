Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $168.57 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00014262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $168.57 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,527.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021317 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00275454 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00140364 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.64 or 0.00720204 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.84 or 0.00592634 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.74 or 0.00592694 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000878 BTC.
Ergo Profile
Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 60,529,485 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org/en. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ergo
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.
