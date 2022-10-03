ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC) Short Interest Update

ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ESGEN Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

ESAC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.16. 2,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,021. ESGEN Acquisition has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESGEN Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in ESGEN Acquisition by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 766,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 59,362 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in ESGEN Acquisition by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

ESGEN Acquisition Company Profile

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

