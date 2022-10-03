ESL Trust Services LLC Invests $291,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.1% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,259,316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,736 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,307,000 after purchasing an additional 229,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,389,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,036,000 after purchasing an additional 277,002 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of VYM traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,244. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.80 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.65.

