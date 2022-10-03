ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Up 24.4% in September

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,358,900 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 1,895,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,179.5 days.
ESR Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS ESRCF opened at $2.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. ESR Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73.
ESR Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESR Group (ESRCF)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
Receive News & Ratings for ESR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.