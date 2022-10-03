ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Down 5.5% in September

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,500 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 375,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,879,583 shares in the company, valued at $18,579,482.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 300,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,879,583 shares in the company, valued at $18,579,482.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 347,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $968,699.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,337,918 shares in the company, valued at $14,892,791.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,772,000 after purchasing an additional 851,612 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth $4,282,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 684,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 507,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 202,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 124,683 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EPIX opened at $1.82 on Monday. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

