EULAV Asset Management Acquires 81,989 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

EULAV Asset Management raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,989 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 1.5% of EULAV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $37,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.24. 66,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,275. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

