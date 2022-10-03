EULAV Asset Management Acquires 93,000 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 489.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,628 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in DexCom by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 436,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $234,232,000 after buying an additional 86,480 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.72. 34,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $164.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

