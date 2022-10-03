EULAV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,008 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $295.96. 19,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,185. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.25 and a 200 day moving average of $275.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.