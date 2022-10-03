EULAV Asset Management Has $16.66 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,401 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $16,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,705,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $43.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,127.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,568. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,081.67 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,259.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,259.57.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.73 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total transaction of $1,075,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,585,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

