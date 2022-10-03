EULAV Asset Management Has $23.22 Million Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.12% of CGI worth $23,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,001,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,957,000 after purchasing an additional 137,002 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,597,000 after acquiring an additional 900,529 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,021,000 after buying an additional 389,885 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in CGI by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,321,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,014,000 after acquiring an additional 157,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIB. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.94.

GIB traded up $2.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.92. 8,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average is $81.09. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.76 and a 12 month high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. CGI had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

