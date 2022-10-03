EULAV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

EULAV Asset Management grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $200,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,554,000 after buying an additional 962,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Argus lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Twilio to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.
Twilio Stock Performance
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,128 shares of company stock worth $944,301. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.