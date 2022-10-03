EULAV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

EULAV Asset Management grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $200,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,554,000 after buying an additional 962,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Argus lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Twilio to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.50. 74,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929,361. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.29 and a twelve month high of $373.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.83.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,128 shares of company stock worth $944,301. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.