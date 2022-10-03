EULAV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of ANSYS worth $19,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 93,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,304,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 366.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ANSYS by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $5.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,016. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.44 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.70 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.33.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.