EULAV Asset Management Reduces Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

EULAV Asset Management cut its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 591 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock traded up $8.98 on Monday, hitting $272.88. 6,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,893. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.91 and a 1-year high of $435.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.42 and its 200 day moving average is $336.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.00.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

