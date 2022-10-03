EULAV Asset Management Sells 15,000 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. American Financial Group accounts for about 1.3% of EULAV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $31,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AFG traded up $2.79 on Monday, hitting $125.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

