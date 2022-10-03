EULAV Asset Management Sells 71,979 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

EULAV Asset Management cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 71,979 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,197,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 26,936 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.17. 993,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,832,650. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.08. The firm has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.61.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

