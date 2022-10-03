EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,900 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 711,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 96,015.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,409,946 shares in the company, valued at 12,590,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 96,015.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,409,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 12,590,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 46,034.15. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,081,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately 18,585,366.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,006 shares of company stock worth $232,234. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 18.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in EverCommerce by 43.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EverCommerce by 507.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on EverCommerce to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on EverCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 18.25.

Shares of EVCM stock traded up 0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 11.12. The company had a trading volume of 106,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,378. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is 11.16. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of 7.73 and a 52-week high of 21.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.06 by -0.12. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of 157.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 152.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

