Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Short Interest Update

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,220,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 9,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Insider Activity at Exact Sciences
In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,033,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 36.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,154,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,471,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Exact Sciences Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of EXAS stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,307. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $104.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.13. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $521.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.