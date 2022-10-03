Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Short Interest Update

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,220,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 9,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,033,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 36.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,154,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,471,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXAS shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,307. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $104.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.13. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $521.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

