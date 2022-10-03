Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stake Trimmed by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management reduced its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.16% of Exact Sciences worth $11,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.17. 83,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,568. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.86. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $104.50.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $521.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.75 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

