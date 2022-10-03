Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $166.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $93.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $217.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.