Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

FMAO opened at $26.87 on Thursday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.95 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

In other news, Director David P. Vernon acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.72 per share, with a total value of $101,536.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eugene N. Burkholder bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $26,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,993.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Vernon bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.72 per share, with a total value of $101,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,102.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,275 shares of company stock valued at $170,311 over the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.