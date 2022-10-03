Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Down 3.4%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) shares were down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 45,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,598,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $223,264.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,811.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $69,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $223,264.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,811.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 72,622 shares of company stock worth $858,196. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 114.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,496 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Fastly by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 515,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 350,085 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 16.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 839,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 119,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.