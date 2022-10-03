FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FedNat Price Performance

Shares of FedNat stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $0.47. 146,993,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,808. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a market cap of $8.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.61. FedNat has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.89.

Institutional Trading of FedNat

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of FedNat by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FedNat by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 691,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 103,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About FedNat

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

