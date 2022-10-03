Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Maxim Group

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FENC. Capital One Financial began coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

FENC stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a market cap of $211.64 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.09. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) by 23,280.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.