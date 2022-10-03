Financial Comparison: Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) & Its Rivals

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Crown ElectroKinetics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crown ElectroKinetics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown ElectroKinetics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors 74 243 439 4 2.49

Crown ElectroKinetics presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 642.21%. As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 33.65%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

15.2% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown ElectroKinetics N/A -279.46% -213.11% Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors -155.70% -18.01% -5.72%

Risk & Volatility

Crown ElectroKinetics has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown ElectroKinetics’ peers have a beta of -1.05, suggesting that their average share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 N/A -0.15 Crown ElectroKinetics Competitors $2.15 billion $146.92 million 39.68

Crown ElectroKinetics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics. Crown ElectroKinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Crown ElectroKinetics peers beat Crown ElectroKinetics on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

