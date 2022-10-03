Financial Life Advisors Buys 2,207 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Life Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,031. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.06. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
