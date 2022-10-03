Financial Life Advisors Has $6.86 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Life Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.2% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VTV traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.11. The stock had a trading volume of 43,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,285. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $151.89.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
