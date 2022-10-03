Financial Life Advisors Has $6.86 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Life Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.2% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.11. The stock had a trading volume of 43,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,285. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.