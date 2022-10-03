Financial Life Advisors Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Life Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 10.7% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.67. 48,895,724 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

