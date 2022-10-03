First Bank & Trust Acquires 1,500 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.29.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,146,557. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $4.00 on Monday, hitting $381.61. The company had a trading volume of 33,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,284. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 418.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $447.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $367.71 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

