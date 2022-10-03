First Bank & Trust Grows Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco comprises approximately 1.1% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 38.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 20.6% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 9.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 892,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 75,113 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 13.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Shares of BTI stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 68,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,458. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.