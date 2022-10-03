First Bank & Trust Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 74,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,760.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 180,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after acquiring an additional 171,005 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,223,839. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of EW traded up $2.38 on Monday, hitting $85.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,747. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.82. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.81.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.