First Bank & Trust Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $334,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 40.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 623,185 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,251,000 after acquiring an additional 68,488 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $5.71 on Monday, hitting $153.22. 39,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,868. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $140.33 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

