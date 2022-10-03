First Bank & Trust Increases Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First Bank & Trust raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.69. The company had a trading volume of 50,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,809. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.