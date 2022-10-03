First Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.61 on Monday, reaching $281.81. 43,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,756. The company has a market cap of $131.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $376.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

