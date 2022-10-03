First Bank & Trust Sells 166 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,404 shares of company stock worth $811,817. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.39. The company had a trading volume of 104,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $92.80 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.63. The stock has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.