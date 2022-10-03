First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Short Interest Up 21.4% in September

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. B. Riley increased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,993,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,147,000 after purchasing an additional 180,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,916,000 after acquiring an additional 524,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,374,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FCF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.94. 8,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $98.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 32.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

